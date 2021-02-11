Power tariff again raised by 83 paisas per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved a further increase in electricity tariff by 83 paisas per unit for the period of one year, on Thursday.

The electricity rate has been raised on a quarterly basis and made in the context of adjustment for 2019-20. With this, the electricity consumers will have an additional burden of Rs84 billion.

The increased price will take effect after a notification is issued by the government.

K-Electric and lifeline customers will be exempted from the revised electricity tariff. A day earlier, the Nepra raised the electricity tariff by Rs1.53 per unit on a monthly fuel adjustment basis.

The raise in power tariff was in connection with the fuel adjustment charges and will be applicable in the electricity bills for the month of February.

However, the raise will not be applied to the consumers of the K-Electric.