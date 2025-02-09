Powerful 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean Sea, Tsunami Warning Issued

Tegucigalpa (February 9, 2025): A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings for parts of the region, according to multiple international research centers.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially measured the quake at 7.6 magnitude, with a depth of 10 km. Similarly, the German Research Center for Geosciences confirmed the quake, revising its initial estimate of 6.89 magnitude to 7.5.

Authorities have yet to report any significant damage or casualties, but the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued advisories for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Caribbean coast of Honduras. While no tsunami threat was expected along the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast, officials urged coastal residents in affected areas to remain alert.

This marks the strongest earthquake in the region since 2021 when a 7.2-magnitude quake devastated parts of Haiti.

Source: Reuters