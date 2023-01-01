Powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A powerful earthquake jolted Pakistan as many cities across the country felt the tremors.

According to the US Geological Survey said, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan Tuesday night.

The quake epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan.

It struck at a depth of more than 185 miles, USGS said.

The earthquake was also felt in India, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Hindu Kush region on Tuesday night at a depth of 180 kilometres.

According to AFP, witnesses said that the strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across much of Pakistan on Tuesday night.

“People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Quran,” an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi said, with similar reports coming from Islamabad, Lahore and elsewhere in the country.

TV footage showed citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings after the quake shocks were felt.

Rescue 1122 director general Dr Khateer Ahmad said the department had received a phone call each from Swabi and Lower Dir on which rescue teams were despatched.

“No confirmed reports of any loss of life or property have been received yet. Rescue 1122 is on high alert and ready to provide services during any emergency,” he said.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of human loss or property damage.

The quake shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Swat, Noeshera, Multan, Swat, Shangla and other places.