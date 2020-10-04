PPC Markhor crush PPC Sharks by 58 runs

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: PPC Markhor registered a thumping 58-run victory over PPC Sharks in the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League here at Government Higher Secondary School City No. 1 on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss Markhor registered a huge 137 runs target in alloted 10 runs. Opener Shah Faisal, who was later adjudged man of the match, was start of the innings with. He made 61 not out with eight sixes in his 28 ball innings.

His opening partner Kamran was looking good before he was bowled in the out for 15 in the second over. Shah Faisal and Ali Sheikh kept the scorecard going and hit shots all over the ground giving no chance to the Sharks bowlers to settle down. Ali Sheikh made a blistering 27 runs with three sixes before being bowled in the seventh over with Markhor going well with 109 runs for two in seven overs.

At the end of the innings Markhor scored 136 runs for the loss of four wickets. Arsalan Takkar was the pick of the bowlers for this three for 39 runs in 3 overs.

In reply PPC Sharks had a shaky start scoring just 10 runs in the first two overs as PPC Markhor Captain Bilal Afridi and Shahid Afridi opened the bowling giving no chance to batsmen to free their arms. Wisal with his left arm swing bowling gave breakthrough to PPC Markhor taking the wicket of Saifuddin Shirani who was caught behind by Ali Sheikh.

Sharks kept on losing wickets on regular intervals and could manage to score only 78 runs for the loss of six wickets losing the match by 58 runs. Bilal Afridi took two wickets while Wisal, Shahid Afridi, Qari Zia and Farid took one wicket each. Shah Faisal was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant batting display.

Earlier in the first match of the day, PPC Dolphins outplayed PPC Lions by six wickets. Lions gave an easy target of 58 runs after batting first which was easy for the defending champions who finished the match in the seventh over.

MPA Fazal Elahi Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Press Club in organizing such an event which provided some recreational activity to the journalists.