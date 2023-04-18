PPC Ramazan Sports Gala ends

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Press Club Ramazan Sports Gala ended with a glittering closing ceremony the other night. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur was the chief guest on the occasion.

Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, former presidents M Riaz, Shamim Shahid, Pakistan Sports Writers Federation President Amjad Aziz Malik, Hope CEO Zubair Elahi, Peshawar Press Club Secretary Irfan Musazai and Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Iqbal and large number of journalists were also present on the occasion.

Around 150 journalists participated in five different sports including badminton, table tennis, snooker, carom board and ludo. In the Badminton event team of Ali Sheikh and Irfan Musazai beat Zafar Iqbal and Abid in a tough contest. After losing the first game 9-15, Zafar and Abid bounced back to take the second game 15-13. However, Irfan and Ali Sheikh proved too strong for their opponents winning the next games 15-10 to lift the badminton title.

Snooker event saw a big upset when Tayyab Usman stunned tournament favourite Zeeshan Liaqat in straight games. Tayyab remained unbeaten throughout the event as he did not lose any game. Meanwhile, in the table tennis event, Ali Sheikh beat Abid in straight sets by a score of 11-09, 11-06 and 11-05. Abid failed to play his natural game and did more unforced errors which provided Ali Sheikh a chance to win the match.

In the carom board final Zulfiqar Chacha outclassed Safeer Ahmad to lift the title. While in Ludo Irshad Maidani beat Nadir Khawaja to win the title. In women’s carom board event, Anila Shaheen and Shaista Taslim won first position by defeating Salma Jahangir and Naila in the final. Similarly, Anila Shaheen won gold while Asma Basir won silver medal in Ludo event. in the final of senior badminton championship, Arshad Aziz Malik won the final by defeating Shahabuddin by 2-1. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur gave away the trophies and shields among the participants.