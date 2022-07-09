PPP always fight against poverty: Zardari

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that his party will continue to fight against poverty, social injustice and the darkness of ignorance.

In his message congratulating Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eidul Azha, he said, “We are fighting for a society where every citizen gets economic and social justice and the state is a paradise for them.” Asif Ali Zardari said that the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir should be remembered especially as they are facing oppression, tyranny and barbarism.

He said that all Muslims in their prayers should pray for the liberation of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir. Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are in dire need of help at this time. “Muslim brothers and sisters around the world should raise their voices in support of their oppressed Kashmiri brethren,” the PP co-chairman added. The former president said this occasion teaches us love and sacrifice and the joy of Eid should be shared with our poor and helpless brothers and sisters.

He said that we should unitedly raise our voice against the entities that are trying to spread chaos in the name of religion, adding that the PPP has always raised its voice against political and social injustices. Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP will continue to fight against poverty, social injustice and the darkness of ignorance.