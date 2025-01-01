PPP boycotts NA session for not adding its resolution against construction of canals on Indus River

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP has boycotted National Assembly session because its resolution against the construction of canals on Indus river was not included in agenda.

PPP MNA Shazia Marri said Pakistan Peoples Party had submitted a resolution in NA on April 7 against the construction of canals on Indus River. PML-N and MQM did not support this resolution.

Shazia Marri said that despite cold response of PML-N in the House, the PPP is continuously demanding the approval of the resolution against the construction of canals on the Indus River.

PPP leaders also blamed PML-N provincial ministers for hurling provocative and divisive statements on the issue.

MNA Shazia Marri said PPP took a stand in the House against the canal project while PTI members continued to disrupt it. She flayed the irresponsible behavior of PTI during the debate against the construction of canals on the Indus River.

Shazia Marri said during the PTI government, Imran Niazi had approved two canals on the Indus River, which the PPP government in Sindh strongly opposed. Marri said if today PTI wants to make up for its past mistake by bringing a resolution, then come and support our resolution.

PPP MNA said, “parliament has to stand together against the construction of canals on the Indus River because it is a matter of life and death. Marri said Pakistan Peoples Party has always fought for a fair and just distribution of water in the country.

The distribution of water in the country should be according to the 1991 Accord. Marri said PPP has always opposed and buried controversial and anti-national projects like the Kalabagh Dam.

Shazia Marri said Chairman PPP has been consistently opposing the construction of new canals on the Indus River. President Asif Zardari clearly stated in his address to the joint session of Parliament that he will not support the proposal for canals on the Indus River.

Marri said President Zardari termed this decision as unilateral and against the federal units. Chairman Bilawal has also said that such unilateral decisions are against the federation. Shazia Marri said PPP will not allow construction of canals on Indus River and will continue to struggle for people’s rights.