PPP challenges award of Mohmand Dam contract to Descon-led consortium

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday filed a petition in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the award of a contract for the construction of the Mohmand Dam to Descon-led consortium.

PPP Rawalpindi president Zaheer Mehmood submitted the plea in NAB Islamabad’s office. The petitioner has called for probe over the award of contract against law and procedure.

The plea maintains that a reference should be submitted for adjudication.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also submitted a resolution against the contract in Punjab Assembly.

The resolution submitted by Hina Pervaiz Butt says that awarding contract to PM advisor’s company is a violation of merit. PML-N has called for the cancellation of the contract.

Descon was formerly owned by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Dawood resigned from Descon before the appointment however; he and his family still have ownership stakes in the company.

On January 2, the government awarded the contract for the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam to a joint venture of China Gezhouba, Descon and Voith Hydro on single-bid basis.

China Gezhouba has a 70 per cent share in the contract, while Descon and Voith have a combined 30pc share.