PPP condemns increase in POL products prices

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the increase in POL products prices and urged the masses to support him to get rid of the incumbent government that has been pushing Pakistan into inflation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Bilawal said that the prices of POL products have been taken to the highest level in the history of the country. PTI brought a tsunami of inflation in the country, he added.

“The government is actually collecting the price of its incompetence from the people by increasing the price of petrol by more than Rs10 per litre,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that only a people-friendly government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could save the country from the tsunami of inflation. He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan anti-people.

Bilawal urged the people to support him to get rid of the tyrannical government that has been pushing Pakistan into inflation.

Meanwhile, senior PPP leaders Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bukhari have also criticized the government for unleashing a reign of inflation by raising prices of the petroleum products.