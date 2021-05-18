PPP criticizes PM Imran over ‘poor’ economic policies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the economic situation of the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that flour price has registered 30 per cent increase since ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken office.

“Imran Khan, the ‘patron of mafias’, has tried to snatch bread from the mouth of a common man by increasing the flour prices,” he alleged.

He further said that the annual ratio of hike in the prices of food items has risen to 15 per cent.

Bilawal said although PM Imran had managed to ‘steal’ the mandate given by the people to other parties by making tall claims, but the truth of the matter was that he had completely failed to deliver on his rhetoric.

“The reports, submitted by obedient officers, giving the impression of ‘all is well’ are not the criterion to judge the country’s economic situation, but these are the smiles on poor people’s faces that determine the status of the economy,” he said, and questioned, “How on earth a prime minister with a begging bowl in his hands could fix the worsening economic situation?”

PPP chairman was of the view that the only way to get rid of inflation and other financial issues was to send PM Imran home.

He claimed that around 2.5 million Pakistanis were now below the poverty line only due to one year of poor economic policies of the ‘selected’ prime minister.

Bilawal said PM Imran had no idea that half of the business centres had slashed one-fourth of the salaries of their employees.