PPP decides to participate in JUI-F’s anti-govt protests

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has summoned consultative meeting to deliberate on participation in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) plan-B regarding anti-government protests across the country, on Friday.

According to local news channel report, the attendees of the meeting will also discuss overall political situation of the country.

It is to be mentioned here that the workers of JUI-F, under plan-B, are holding country-wide protests against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after calling off their sit-in in Islamabad.

The protesters have blocked Shahrah-e-Resham, Indus Highway in Bannu, main roads in Noshehra and Malankand.