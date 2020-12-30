PPP decision to contest Senate election

Yesterday, Central Executive Committee (CEC)of Pakistan People Party was held in Karachi. After the meeting, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the top leadership of PPP has endorsed the PDM’s decision of submitting resignations of all PPP parliamentarians by December 31 to the party leadership. Bilawal vowed, “We have set the December 31 deadline for [PM Imran Khan] to resign or else we will force you to go home.” He further said that the opposition parties can perform better if they jointly contest the Senate elections against the PTI. He further claimed that they (opposition) will challenge the incumbent government from within the assemblies.

On other hand PML (N) senior leadership gathered at the residence of Ahsen Iqbal to discuss the party policy for senate election and way forward of PML (N) in PDM forthcoming program of long march and resignation form the Assemblies. As per reports, the suggestions agreed upon by the senior leadership will be put to Quaid PML (N) Mian Nawaz Sharif for endorsement or otherwise.

Rest of the members parties of PDM are also considering their future strategy on Senate Election, long march and resignations of their parliamentarians from the Assemblies.

However, the decision taken by the PPP leadership in CEC yesterday meeting is the most suitable and correct decision for PPP itself and in the larger interest of the democracy in the country. As Chairman PPP, Bialwal Bhutto Zardari rightly said that the opposition parties can performed better if they jointly contest the Senate Elections against the PTI, infect this way, they will be able to secure more seats in the senate. The better position of opposition parties in the National Assemblies and Senate will provide better opportunity to compete the government in the parliament or otherwise.

The reaction of the PDM member parties to PPP’s decision to contest senate election is likely to come in few days. The decision of PML (N), JUI-F and ANP will be decisive for future of PDM and opposition’s strategy against the PTI government. Hopefully, all PDM member parties will take such a broad decision, which will strengthened their position against the government and support the democratic process in the Country.