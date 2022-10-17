PPP defeated PTI chief in Malir: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has praised the excellent performance of workers of Pakistan People’s Party in the by-elections, saying that People’s Party defeated PTI chairman in Malir and it’s vice chairman in Multan.

In a press statement on Monday, the minister said that PTI had run away from Lyari, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Nabeel Gabool would have won 100% from Lyari if by-elections were held there. The minister said : Pakistan People’s Party respects the verdict of Islamabad High Court but giving stay order at last time beyond understanding as people of Lyari were deprived of electing their true representative for national assembly seat.

The minister appealed Islamabad High Court to vacate the stay order on the by-election in Lyari so that people of Lyari could elect their representative. Sharjeel Inam Memon asked people of NA 239 Korangi , Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahib to get ready for another by-election within comming three months as it is evident that Imran Khan who is already member of national assembly will not represent them in the assembly. The minister said that: PTI chief cosiders every important issue a part of game and (Imran) keeps playing with public money, national integrity and national institutions.

Related