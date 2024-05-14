PPP delegation meets PM Shehbaz, discuss federal budget

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and demanded for a people-friendly budget for the next year.

The prime minister briefed the PPP delegation about the next federal budget.

The delegation included former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Senator Sherry Rehman.

Sources said that the PPP delegation presented the party’s recommendations for the budget.

“The delegation fought the case of Sindh in meeting with the prime minister,” PPP sources said.

The delegation demanded increase in allocation of funds and more development projects for Sindh in the budget.

The party delegation also demanded allocation of more funds for the projects for Sindh’s flood affected persons. “Lesser funds were allocated for the flood victims in the budget previous year”, they said.

The prime minister assured consultation over the PPP demands, sources added.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present in the meeting.

Courtesy: ARY News