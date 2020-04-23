PPP demands immediate release of party leader Khurshid Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Sherry Rehman has lambasted the government for keeping senior party leader Khurshid Shah locked up for the last eight months and has demanded his immediate release.

In her statement, Sherry Rehman said that Khurshid Shah is being subjected to political vendetta. She asked that if National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has any evidence against Shah, why has it been unable to prove anything in Court?

She also inquired that which ministers of the current government have gone to jail after their corruption scandals were uncovered, and are jails only for opposition members? She said that courts have already raised questions over the actions and intentions of NAB.

She demanded that NAB should stop political victimization at the behest of the government and immediately release Khurshid Shah.