PPP does not believe in politics of foul language: Bilawal

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Monday said that he was briefed on the issues of the people. Bilawal said that the PPP has always engaged in positive, issue-based politics and intends to continue do so in the future as well. The PPP does not believe in the politics of foul language and desires to represent the people to resolve the plethora of problems they face.

There is a deficit of positive politics in the country, and the politics of hatred and division has reached its peak. We have to combat such anti-political and anti-democratic tendencies in a democratic manner, as is the wish of the people. Bilawal said that as the chairperson of his party, he would like to reorganise the party nationwide, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PPP will combat all antagonistic forces with positive politics and it will be victorious. He further said that the increasing inflation, poverty and unemployment are of utmost concern and the situation is deteriorating by the day. If politicians are not seen combatting these issues sincerely, they would then have to face the people of the country. The security situation Pakistan is faced with is critical. The policemen, Army and martyrs of the country made the terrorists face a historic defeat, with the world as a witness. Unfortunately, despite these great sacrifices to achieve peace, decisions were taken as a state and as a government that led to a resurgence of terrorism, from KP to Balochistan.

Chairman PPP said that the government has decided to call an APC regarding the counteroffensive, which will be attended by a delegation of the PPP. The party will then share its input on the appropriate forums. The PPP’s aim will be to allow for the formation of consensus, as it had also hoped for the budget and the economic policy. The PPP is standing with its people, police and Army, and the law enforcement agencies are rendering sacrifices in all four provinces. We have to put our House in order when it comes to the economic and security situation, and the PPP will play a positive role in this process, he said.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the decisions taken with consensus will be better apt for the current economic quagmire. It is correct that the current government is standing with the votes of the PPP and that is how the budget too was passed. This is why we had stressed on consultation with us prior to the budget. The PM and his team paid heed to the issues we raised, and assured us that our input would be taken into consideration prior to certain policies being devised.

Responding to another question regarding Afghanistan, Chairman Bilawal said that many were not able to achieve their targets in the country. Furthermore, a visit to Afghanistan will not resolve our problems. Referring to his own tenure as the Foreign Minister, Chairman Bilawal said that not only did Pakistan host Afghanistan’s FM but also the Chinese FM. It marked the first tripartite interaction between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan. This is the diplomatic, engaging manner with which our issues should be tackled. It is in the interest of the people of both the countries that we address our mutual concerns. Afghanistan does not have a standing army or counter-terrorism experience, there are capacity issues. However, our issues too carry weight and we should see to it that they are paid heed. If the two countries are to successfully resolve their issues, it will mark an era of economic prosperity for both the nations.

Answering a question, Chairman PPP said that no party other than the PPP has consistently demanded accountability for terrorism. When General Faiz and General Bajwa were incumbent, it was the PPP’s demand that brought them to the National Assembly. PPP was the party that raised questions in that meeting. The PPP is awaiting the APC, where factual information will be presented, and that will be the appropriate forum to raise concerns. There have been mistakes in the past that cannot be denied. Our security situation is directly linked to the economic plight. We cannot criticise every decision of the government just for the sake of it.

As far as the law and order situation is concerned, the KP government has a primary role to play. If the KP government and its ministers, for the past 15 years, have admitted to being financed by terror outlets, continue to voice support for them, and directly fund these organisations, then how can we expect to combat such elements? Hence, the APC is a welcome initiative so that all political parties can present their stance.

Responding to a question regarding the budget, Chairman PPP said that CM Sindh had resolved all of Sindh’s issues prior to the budget. The remaining issues concerned the rest of the three provinces. This was because it was included in the agreement that the PPP and PML-N would collectively collaborate on the PSDP prior to the budget. Our objection was on the post-facto agreement. It is hoped that in the future, there would be pre-facto cooperation instead.

Chairman PPP said that the PPP had planned on creating fiscal space to fund the projects it had proposed in its manifesto as well as the 10-point agenda. Till now, the ministries operating in the federation have not been devolved. When this takes place, it will aid the federal and provincial governments.

Moreover, Chairman PPP said that Sindh’s budget is pro-poor and includes public-private partnership based initiatives centring around solar energy to address the energy crisis and rising costs. Chairman PPP said that the Pakistani government is no longer in denial of the plethora of issues we face as a country. We were told by governments in the past that all is well. There were instances in the past, such as the one taken by the President of Pakistan and the government of the time, to provide relief to and invite the hardened criminals including those responsible for the APS attack, which led to a mindset of denial.

Chairman PPP said that there has been a shift since but there needs to be further change as far as the economic policy is concerned, which centres around regressive taxation and indirect taxes, burdening the impoverished. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce has presented an analysis on the budget, according to which, for every 1000 rupees earned, there is a 100 percent increase in the taxes. In contrast, for every 20 million rupees earned, there is only a 4 percent increase. As long as we burden the poor, instead of the elite, we will not be able to form a welfare state. Bilawal said that the PPP does not desire ministries in the government, but wants for the problems of the people to be addressed. The only condition is to be given the respect, space and opportunity for its input to be included.