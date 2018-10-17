PPP fighting for supremacy of Parliament: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), SYed leader Khursheed Shah has said that parliament is the mother of all institutions as it meant to pass laws for the country.

Khursheed Shah said this while addressing the National Assembly (NA) session on Wednesday. He said that PPP has been fighting for the supremacy of the House for 50 years and adding that his party is ready to render any sacrifice for continuity of democracy in the country.

Khursheed Shah added that PPP leaders are not afraid of arrests but we are concerned about the country. No one questions those who breached the Constitution, he questioned.

