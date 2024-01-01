PPP gave rights to poor and downtrodden people, says Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that conspiracies are being hatched to deregulate the agriculture sector.

He was addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Monday held to distribute the ‘Benazir Hari Card’ to farmers.

“The PPP gave rights to the poor and marginalised people. The Benazir Income Support Programme got international acclaim,” said Bilawal.

He added that the economic policies of Benazir Bhutto were meant for the betterment of farmers.

According to PPP chairman, the farmers were being murdered economically and then the agricultural revolution came just because of the policies of Asif Ali Zardari.

He added that attempts were being made by the industrialists and mafias to deregulate the agricultural sector.

“Pakistan can be put on the path of development by investing in the agriculture sector,” said PPP chairman.

Talking about the constitutional amendments, he said that the PPP proposed the draft as per the promises made by Benazir Bhutto.

“We want judicial reforms and I’ll meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman tomorrow in this regard,” said Bilawal.