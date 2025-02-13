PPP given until March 12 to submit response in intra-party election case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) until March 12 to submit a response in the intra-party elections case.

The hearing was conducted by a three-member bench, headed by Member Sindh, Nisar Durrani.

During the hearing, PPP lawyer Sajad Tanoli said the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently in the United States, and Senator Farooq H. Naek is unavailable due to his Senate commitments, requesting an extension for submitting a response.

Nisar Durrani pointed out that PPP had conducted intra-party elections on January 6, 2021, and that these elections are held for a term of four years.

A show-cause notice had been issued for not holding elections within four years.

An ECP member from Punjab inquired about how much time would be needed to submit a response. In reply, the PPP lawyer requested one month time.

Later, the Commission granted the extension until March 12 for submitting the response and adjourned the hearing.