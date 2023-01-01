PPP govt to provide interest-free loans

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that if the nation gives him a mandate in the upcoming general elections, he will provide interest-free loans and land ownership rights to build houses across Pakistan to families who have been living on government land for generations, but are deprived of ownership rights, adding, women will be made owners of such houses.

Condemning the anti-people actions of the PTI government, he said that the selected prime minister deceived the nation by making a false promise to provide 10 million jobs and build 5 million houses.

According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP participated in the inauguration ceremony of construction of houses for 82,746 flood victims in Ghotki district under Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) and giving them ownership rights of residential plots. Under SPHF, 2 million houses are being constructed for flood affected families across Sindh.

Addressing the event, he said that PPP governments have always introduced such revolutionary programs, whose aim is to combat poverty. He said that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the program of giving interest-free loans to women for business, the Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), and now helping the flood-affected families in building houses and giving them the ownership rights of the land of such houses are similar measures. “We are not only fighting flood devastations, we are fighting poverty by building houses for the victims simalteniously,” he added.

Talking about the Sindh government’s initiative for flood victims, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the floods last year, whenever he went, everyone had one demand that help him to build the ruined house. “Within a span of 10 months, we planned a program to build houses for flood victims, arranged funding for these houses at the global level and ensured the implementation of the program,” adding that under the project, the construction of 2 million houses of flood victims has been started across Sindh.

“Before (before I came to power) there was an elderly prime minister, who in his election campaign promised to build 1 crore jobs and 5 million houses to the people, he got 4 years but did not build even one house. “We got power for a few months, but this work (construction of houses for flood victims) has already started. (Of them) some houses have been built, others are being built, and the rest will be built soon,” he pointed out.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was unnecessarily criticized in the past that it did not know how to govern, adding that the character assassination of PPP is based on total lies. He contended that whether it was the Covid-19 pandemic or last year’s floods, the government of Sindh has performed significantly compared to other governments.

Chairman PPP, while announcing the establishment of IBA Sukkur campus in Ghotki, urged the Chief Minister Sindh to implement the project before the end of the tenure of the present provincial government. He said that the country is facing economic problems, inflation and unemployment are also on the rise, but we will all struggle together for bettermen.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, MNAs Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar and Sardar Khalid Ahmed Loond, Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Abdul Bari Pitafi, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, District Chairman Bangal Khan Mahar and other leaders were also present.