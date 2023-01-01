PPP has role in 35% increase in salaries, pension & wages

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party has played a role in the 35% increase in the salaries of the employees, pension and maximum wages of the workers while former FATA-PATA was given tax exemption due to the efforts of the PPP, Provincial President PPP Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha told APP here on Saturday.

Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that Pakistan People’s Party has tried to make the budget people-friendly despite the current bad financial situation.

He said PPP has played a key role in the 35% increase in salaries of the employees, pension and maximum wages of the workers. It is hoped that good results will come out of this budget despite the difficult conditions, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said. Reacting to the federal budget, he said that Pakistan People’s Party is the people’s party, People’s Party is well aware of the financial conditions and difficulties being faced by the common man.

He said that the People’s Party had proposed to increase the salaries of government employees in proportion to inflation, and the People’s Party has played a role in increasing the salaries of the employees by 35%, 17 percent increase in the pension and increasing maximum wagers from 25000 to 32000.

Similarly, the party has also tried to increase the pension. He said that the People’s Party has always increased the wages of the workers and the salaries of the employees. No other government has ever done such an increase in the salaries of employees which had been made by the Pakistan People’s Party. He said that PPP is the people’s party and well aware of the difficulties being faced by the salary class, pensioners and daily wage workers.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party demanded tax exemption for former FATA and PATA, and we congratulate the people of these areas that these areas have been exempted from tax for the next year due to the efforts of the PPP.

When contacted, Secretary PPP Amjad Khan Afridi, he said, increase in salary and pension of employees is the result of PPP’s struggle. Former MPA and Secretary Information PP KP Amjad Khan Afridi said that the PPP has succeeded in getting a 35% increase in the salaries of government employees from the coalition government.

Amjad Khan Afridi, while reacting to the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, said that the PPP government increased the salaries and pensions of government employees by 157 percent during its 5-year tenure, while the change government increased the total by 20 percent during its 3-year tenure.

He said that the People’s Party will continue to protect the rights of the workers. The Pakistan People’s Party government has proved to be a mercy for the government employees, Amjad Afridi said. (APP)