PPP heads into polls with ‘no hate’ motto: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said Saturday it was burying “old ways of politics” and heading into the general elections, set to take place on February 8, 2024, with a “no hate” motto.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has made it clear: PPP will run its campaign on positivity, not negativity; we will have to bury the old ways of politics — demeaning one another and taking revenge,” the party’s senior leader, Sharjeel Memon, told a press conference in Karachi.

Memon, a former provincial minister, was speaking to journalists after the party’s “important” board meeting — held under Bilawal’s leadership — in which the PPP’s top brass discussed the plan of action for elections.

The politicians informed the media that PPP had already started the public communication campaign and after the announcement of the election schedule, the party chief reviewed the country’s political situation. “Some political leaders are still demanding revenge, while the ones who wanted to take action against their rivals are sitting in jail themselves,” Memon said, as other leaders at the presser quipped, as they targeted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Memon added that the PPP chief has made it clear that the country’s problem isn’t taking revenge from one’s opponents, but the redressal of the nation’s issues — skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. “PPP is talking about bringing people together, while other political parties are spreading negativity. The need of the hour is for Pakistanis to unite; this will lead to the country’s development,” he said.

The ex-minister said that Bilawal will lead PPP’s election campaign by holding rallies all over the country. Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Memon said that “some parties” submitted petitions in the courts to find an escape from the elections. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman reiterated PPP’s long-held demand for a level playing field for the party and the conduct of elections on the designated date without any delay.