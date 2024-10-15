PPP, JUI-F achieve consensus on constitutional amendment draft

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Poeple’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have reached a consensus on draft of 26th constitutional amendment, announced the religio-political party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday night.

The ‘contentious’ constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

“After much deliberation, I can say this much that our two parties have agreed on a draft [of the constitutional package],” Fazl said while addressing a press conference in Karachi after meeting with the PPP Chairman. He said they would meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif tomorrow and try to achieve his agreement, adding that he also had to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

“We will make an effort to create such a consensus on this draft that it is unanimously considered a constitutional amendment,” he said. The JUI-F chief noted that “serious” talks were held with the PPP as he praised Bilawal Bhutto — who spearheaded the government efforts for the contentious package — for playing a “big role” in achieving the consensus.

Earlier, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said opposition to the judicial reforms including establishing federal constitutional courts is based on personal likes and dislikes.

The remarks come after the government failed to secure the magic number to sail through the bill to amend the Constitution last month, as its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.

In a message on X, the PPP chairman said many of those opposing the reforms now because of party position, had supported it in the past. “While many of today’s opponents have supported this reform in the past. Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment,” he wrote in a tweet.

On the other hand, Bilawal said that the establishment of a federal constitutional court had been a part of his party’s manifesto since the 2007 elections after the Charter of Democracy in 2006. He also attached the relevant portions of the Charter of Democracy and the party’s manifestos of 2013 and 2024 with his message.

“The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts,” he said, adding the PPP’s permanent party position for almost two decades had remained consistent. “Our representatives elected in every election under my Chairmanship of this party have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all.”