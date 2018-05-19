PPP KP leadership terms rift in party as baseless, ungrounded

Farid Shinwari

PESHAWAR: Dispelling the impression regarding rifts among provincial leadership of Pakistan People Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PPP Senator Behramand Tangi categorically said they are united under the leadership of Hamayun Khan, provincial president of PPP in the province.

The party will prove to be a powerful one in forthcoming general polls scheduled to be held in current year 2018, claimed Senator PPP Behramand Tangi who was accompanied by MPA Ziaullah Afridi while speaking at a news conference on Saturday at Peshawar press club. They clearly said the rumors of discrepancies among PPP KP leadership are baseless and ungrounded.

PPP leaders came hard on PTI-led-provincial government and asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) KP to initiate inquiries and apprehend accused legislators in bus rapid transit (BRT) project, Malam Jabba, billion tsunami tree project and others. The arrests of some alleged persons is must so that inquiries smoothly take place in these projects, they added.

They alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan who has not only utilized resources of KP in Bani Gala, residence of PTI chairman in Islamabad but also awarded contracts and tenders to blue-eyed persons who belong to other province. The PTI leadership will have to give answers of these queries raised by people of the province, they said.

People of the province do not take advantages of 356 small dams announced by KP government earlier despite the fact that billions of rupees were spent on this project, they stated. The chief minister KP Pervez Khattak should prepare himself for going into prison before general polls in the country, they predicted.

Citing a news published in a local newspaper with regard to differences in PPP leadership, they strongly rejected the news and saying the news was not authentic and factual. The fake news, they said was a conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and provincial president of the party Hamayun Khan, which they added would be foiled.

However, their party under the charismatic leadership of Hamayun Khan in KP is more stronger than past and he (Hamayun Khan) efficiently runs the part with team work, they explained. They credited the provincial president for a large number of parliamentarians and leaders of opponent parties who joined Pakistan People Party and saying their party will become a strongest one in upcoming general elections in 2018.

