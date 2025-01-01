PPP leaders, Bilawal discuss issues

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that deep-rooted divisions in the country remain the biggest obstacle to achieving consensus.

During a meeting with party officials, senior PPP leaders Sania Kamran, Sajjad-ul-Hassan, Jameel Manj, and Raheel Kamran Cheema were present. The discussion encompassed key issues, including women’s development, upcoming elections, and the party’s organisational restructuring.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lauded Sania Kamran’s contributions to both the party and the country. He further discussed the significance of her newly assigned role at the provincial level, highlighting that capable and educated individuals like her are invaluable assets to the party.

The PPP chairman expressed concern over the growing polarization in national politics, stating that divisive politics had reached its peak, while the common citizen continued to grapple with poverty and unemployment.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing national interests over biased concerns, reiterating that the PPP remains in a position to maintain constructive engagement with both the government and the opposition. On the occasion, PPP-affiliated lawyers expressed their gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the appointment of law officers.