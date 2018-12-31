PPP leaders blame govt for political victimization

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Central leader of Pakistan People Party Senator Haji Khanzada Khan has blamed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led central coalition government has started victimization on the name of accountability against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders.

He was talking to journalists after congratulating to newly elected cabinet of Mardan Press Club here on Saturday. He alleged that the PTI-led central coalition government had adopted double standard in its accountability process as the NAB officials had begun accountability cases against politicians and government officials belonging to Punjab and Sindh provinces while the KPK chief minister hailing from PTI was not taking to task.

He said, on one hand resignation was being demanded Murad Ali Shah-chief minister of Sindh province mere on charges of corruption against him while on the other the PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mehmood Khan was not bother to be presented in accountability court.

He said that they were not against accountability but it should be free and fair. He claimed that their hands were clean as they worked for welfare and prosperity of people.

To a query, he said that there were some hurdles in way of alliance between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. However, despite of those hurdles leadership of both the parties wanted to join hands so that to make a strong opposition against the PTI-led coalition government.

Mr . Khanzada warned that the PPP leadership along with party activists would be on roads if the incumbent government arrested the co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He said that they would carry on protest demonstration and procession against the arrest of co-chairman and would keep continue it his release. He alleged that the PTI government had failed to deliver as it brought Tsunami of price hiking in its short tenure of power causing to make countrymen lives as miserable and difficult.

He asked the rules to focus on resolution of peoples miseries and woes instead of starting victimization of its political rivals.