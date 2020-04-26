PPP leader’s employee tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: A domestic worker employed by incarcerated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sukkur deputy commissioner Rana Adeel confirmed the man diagnosed as positive for the infection the other day.

Subsequently, he added, the former opposition leader’s house was sprayed with disinfectant.

The deputy commissioner said all people working in the house and their families will be tested for the coronavirus.

The family of the affected employee has been put into home isolation, he added.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench Sukkur on April 22 rejected an application filed by the PPP lawmaker seeking his release on bail in the assets case.

Khursheed Shah is in jail on judicial remand. He is facing charges of possessing assets beyond known means of income.