PPP not believe in political vitimization, says Sharjeel

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government has not arrested anyone. PTI wanted to create impression that Sindh government is behind the arrest of Haleem Adil Shaikh which is incorrect. He added that Anti-Corruption Establishment which is an empowered body has arrested Haleem Adil Shaikh in land grabbing case.

The provincial minister extended offer to Haleem Adil Shaikh to withdraw occupation of government lands and return back the amount of common people, anti-corruption will set him free. Flanked by Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Fayaz Butt and Sindh Assembly Member Ghanwar Isran, Provincial Minister expressed these views while talking to journalists at Sindh Assembly Media Corner on Thursday.

He said that the Sindh government has not done any harsh treatment to Haleem Adil saying that picture were circulating on social media in which Haleem Adil Shaikh seen chatting with his friends in the SHO’s room and chicken dishes were being served to him. It is a propaganda tactics of PTI leaders who are hurling baseless accusations to misguid the general public. The minister asked to point out any fake case registered by Sindh government against any political opponent. The minister said that Pakistan People’s Party does not believe in political vitimization. He said that opposition leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has been arrested over land grabbing and constructiin of housing society cases. He said that courts will decide on it.

He said that they had also faced cases and jails in past. The minister opined that PTI chief Imran Khan himself or a third party may investigate these cases to find out whether the cases against Haleem Adil Sheikh are genuine or false. In response to a question, he said that they welcome Imran Khan to Sindh, but he should stop dreaming of the conquering Sindh. Before daydreaming, Imran Khan should complete his candidates for local body polls in Sindh. He advised Imran Khan and PTI leaders to erase the dream from their consciousness that the people of Sindh will cast them their mandate.

The people of Sindh are conscious, they will never vote for this bigoted person. ‘Imran Khan during in power had neither spent a single night in Sindh nor did he included any development scheme for Sindh in the federal development program. Sharjeel Memon added that he has heard that a WhatsApp group has been formed to run the Punjab government, which includes a woman from Bani Gala, Farah Gogi and Chief Secretary Punjab.

Through this group, corruption would be made on transfer and postings orders in Punjab. To a question, he said that Farah Gogi’s corruption money go to PTI’s accounts.From where it is spent on running social media campaigns against institutions and their heads. On a question about President Asif Ali Zardari, he said that he has reported Covid positive , he is in good health as he is fully vaccinated. The minister said that they were praying for the complete speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari.

He will recover soon and come to Pakistan . He said that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was the biggest thief in the country, who had even sold the watches gifted by brotherly countries. He opined that Imran Khan is still a ‘ Ladla’ and PTI has been declared a ‘ Ladla party’. He said that until the end of double standards from this country, PDM and allied parties will continue their struggle. He said that Imran Khan is criticizing the Election Commissioner so that he could bar the decision of foreign funding case. It is the same Election Commissioners whom Imran Khan himself used to praise.

The minister said that a liar like Imran Khan is talking about slavery, he himself had came to power by accepting slavery, he ran his government for four years as a slave. Regarding the monsoon rains, he said that relief operations are underway in the entire province. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah himself is monitoring the relief activities, this impression is completely wrong that only Karachi is being focused on. He said that before the start of monsoon season, Sindh Chief Minister had assigned the duties to Sindh cabinet members and special assistants in all the districts to monitor the relief activities during rains.The Sindh Chief Minister is in contact on daily basis with everyone and seeking reports on relief operations. He issues instructions to PDMA and district administration where machinery or other relief equipment is required.

