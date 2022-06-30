PPP not sincere in fulfilling promises: MQM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: MQM-P MNA Sabir Qaimkhani has said that the promises made to them before joining the coalition government are not being fulfilled and there is a possibility of secession from Sindh as well as the federation.

In a media interview, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Sabir Qaimkhani said that PPP is neither sincere nor loyal in fulfilling its promises. Qaimkhani said Pakistan People’s Party considers the MQM-P as a political threat to themselves. We are always open to reviewing the political alliance, he added. MQM-P lawmaker said that it was a difficult step for the MQM to reach an agreement with the PPP. There was a lot of opposition within the party ranks. Regarding delimitation, he said that the delimitation of Sindh is inappropriate and politically motivated.

