PPP not to allow canal project: Bilawal

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that just as the PPP did not allow a controversial canal project to move forward without the consensus of all federating units, the people of all four provinces will stand united and give a resounding response to Modi’s aggression on the Indus River, thwarting any such attempts.

Strongly condemning India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Chairman issued a stern warning to New Delhi, declaring: “The Indus River is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a massive public gathering in Sukkur, congratulated the people and said that it is the success of their peaceful struggle that the federal government has decided that no canal will be constructed from the Indus River without consensus in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He further said that an agreement has been reached between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), bearing the signatures of leaders from both parties. It is now the official policy of the Government of Pakistan that no new canals will be built without the mutual consent of all provinces. He paid tribute to the workers of his party for their struggle against the controversial canal project on the Indus River, saying that this would not have been possible had the Jiyalas not taken to the field. “I had promised that we would protect Sindh — and today, Sindh has been safeguarded from these threats. This is your victory,” he added.

Bilawal, while shedding light on his recent meeting with the Prime Minister and the matters agreed upon during the discussion, pointed out that it had been decided that the federal government would present the said project before the CCI. He pointed out that the CCI comprises representatives from the federation as well as all provinces, and prior to this agreement, decisions regarding the construction of new canals could have been taken based on majority votes, even without the consent of the people. “But we are grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who listened to your (the people’s) concerns, and now the majority parties in the Council — the PML-N and the PPP — have agreed that no new canal will be constructed without your consent,” he said, adding that the joint declaration states that the federal government has agreed to immediately convene a meeting of the CCI, and any project lacking consensus will be referred back to the concerned ministries.

Chairman PPP said that no canals will be constructed without consensus among all provinces. He emphasized that the agreement made with him, endorsed by the Prime Minister and the federal government, once again clearly affirms that all provinces have rightful claims over water, and that both the 1991 Water Accord and the 2018 Water Policy are based on mutual consensus.

Addressing the nation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the River Indus is once again under attack — this time by India. He said that a terrorist incident took place in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which New Delhi falsely blamed on Pakistan. He reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism, being the country most affected by it. He said that in an attempt to hide his own failures, Modi leveled false accusations against Pakistan regarding the incident in IIOJK, and subsequently announced the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Chairman PPP said that just as his party raised its voice for the River Indus in the streets and cities across the country and convinced the federal government not to proceed with new canals, “we will now struggle once again.” He added, “The people of Pakistan are brave — we will stand up to India with full force, and our armed forces will give a befitting response at the borders.” He further said that iIt is unacceptable for India to simply decide one day that it no longer recognizes the Indus Waters Treaty and expect that to become reality. Such a decision will neither be accepted at the international level nor by the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal urged the nation to unite in this difficult time and give a befitting-response to India, which currently has its eyes set maliciously on the River Indus. He said that the struggle to protect the river will continue until India withdraws its unilateral decision. He affirmed that the PPP stands with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of India. He also announced that the PPP will hold a grand public gathering in Mirpurkhas on May 1. Prior to his address, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.