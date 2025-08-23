PPP, PML-N decide to contest by-elections jointly

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — have decided to jointly contest the upcoming by-elections nationwide.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and PPP leader Pervaiz Ashraf confirmed that Both PPP and PML-N have agreed to contest the by-elections together.

PPP leader Pervaiz Ashraf said that PML-N will support PPP candidates where PPP tick holders were runner up during the general elections and likewise PPP will support PML-N candidates on the constituencies where PML-N candidates were runner up. Several constituencies are up for grabs as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently disqualified several lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their convictions in cases related to the May 9 riots.

As per the ECP schedule, the by-elections will be staged in the NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-129 Lahore-XIII, and PP-87 Mianwali-III constituencies on September 18, while in NA-143 Sahiwal-lll, NA-185, DG Khan-ll, PP-203 Sahiwal-Vl, NA-96 Faisalabad-II, NA-104 Faisalabad-X, and PP-98 Faisalabad-l, the polling will take place on October 5.