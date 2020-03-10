PPP, PML-N members assure Punjab CM of unconditional support

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday assured Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar of continued unconditional support of the provincial government.

According to sources, Punjab Assembly members of the PML-N and PPP called on Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed political situation and other important issues.

The members of the provincial assembly expressed complete confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab CM. they also agreed that they will continue to work together to serve the people of the province during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Bazdar assured the provincial assembly members of working with them in the journey of serving the people of the province.

Buzdar said that the previous rulers had left no stones unturned in destroying the country, adding that the PTI formed government in difficult time.