PPP, PML-N on same page over canals matter: Sheikh Waqas

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said on Saturday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were on the same page regarding the canals issue.

Expressing his thoughts, Akram said: “The protest is still ongoing in Sindh. The masses do not have confidence in the Sindh government. The people of Sindh are pelting stones at the rallies of the provincial government.”

Akram added, “Imran Khan has issued instructions regarding the Mines and Minerals Bill. If something is not being passed, then why should it be discussed?”

He maintained, “Why discuss something that is not being passed? The PTI founder has said that, right now, no bill is being passed.”