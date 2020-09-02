PPP, PML-N vow for joint efforts against govt

KARACHI (INP): PPP) and PML-N have renewed their commitment to adhere to democratic principles in the light of the Charter of Democracy, signed between Shaheed Moht-arma Benazir Bhutto and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif fourteen years ago.

Both the parties stressed that the 1973 Constitution should be implemented in letter and spirit, as the constitution is the only way forward to a brighter future for Pakistan.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived at Bilawal House and met former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A joint post-meeting press conference was addressed by Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Marium Orangzaib and Aajiz Dhamrah. Naveed Qamar said that he was grateful to the Leader of the Opposition, who had come to show solidarity during the testing times.

PPP and PML-N leaders said that this is not a moment to criticise but for mutual cooperation, instead. A meeting of the Rehbar Committee of the Opposition Parties would be held tomorrow, followed by an APC, added Naveed Qamar.