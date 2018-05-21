PPP proposes Zaka Ashraf, Jalil Abbas Jilani names for caretaker PM slot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah has forwarded the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbasi Jilani to prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the post of caretaker prime minister on Monday.

According to reports, Khursheed Shah has forwarded these names to PM Abbasi on Monday and the sources added that the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has also informed Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbasi Jilani of the party’s decision.

Zaka Ashraf is the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He has also served as the adviser to chief minister Sindh from 1988-1990.

Jilani has a Foreign Service background having served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States and as country’s Foreign Secretary.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to chair a high-level meeting at the Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday (today) to discuss the caretaker setup and upcoming general elections.

Senior party leaders such as Khursheed Shah, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to attend the meeting.

