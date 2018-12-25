PPP ready to face cases in court, says CM Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has showed reservations on the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Supreme Court.

While talking to media in Karachi on Tuesday, he strongly rejected all the allegations against the former president and adding that the PPP is ready to face the cases in the court and will prove it baseless.

Earlier, CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail paid rich tributes to Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid floral wreaths at his mausoleum in Karachi.

CM Murad termed findings of the report as ‘controversial’ and claimed that his party was not afraid of facing such trials in the court.

Besides, he expressed satisfaction on peace and security situation in the country and termed it ‘improved’ as compare to previous years, and vowed to play a constructive role regarding country’s prosperity.

It is to be mention here that the apex court has ordered the former president to submit a reply by December 31 and banned the sale, purchase and transfer of properties owned by three business groups including the Zardari Group, Bahria Town and Omni Group.