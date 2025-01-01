PPP rejects controversial canal project: Faryal Talpur

F.P. Report

KARACHI: President of the People’s Party Ladies Wing, Ms. Faryal Talpur, while addressing a gathering at Rawal House, Rahooki, stated that the people of Sindh completely reject the six-canal project, calling it a blatant theft of Sindh’s land, crops, and water rights.

She announced that a historic public gathering will be held in Hyderabad on April 18, where people from across Sindh will unite to defend their land and water.

Faryal Talpur emphasized that they have borne the coffins of martyrs, made countless sacrifices, and will continue to struggle till their last breath. President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strongly opposed this controversial project both in Parliament and among the public.

She stressed that this is not just an issue for Sindh, but for all of Pakistan.

She further said that Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto always maintained that the PPP, as a symbol of the federation, is a unifying chain of all four provinces. “We will never accept a situation where Sindh’s fields are deprived of water and the people of Karachi are left thirsty,” she added.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing the gathering, expressed gratitude to Ms. Faryal Talpur for her presence.

He stated that the canal issue is not merely about agriculture, but a matter of life and death for the 70 million people of Sindh. He emphasized that agriculture is the sole source of livelihood for rural Sindh, and without water, people will be pushed towards starvation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon firmly declared that the Pakistan People’s Party will not allow the construction of the controversial canal under any circumstances. Terming the April 18 gathering as a referendum, he urged the people to participate with their families,wives and children, and to stand in solidarity with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur.

Addressing the gathering, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro stated that 70 million people cannot be sacrificed for the sake of a canal. He said that lawyers, students, and people from all walks of life across Sindh are actively protesting against this project.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro remarked that the people of Hyderabad have always stood by the Pakistan People’s Party, and this time too, the April 18 rally will be historic. He noted that President Asif Ali Zardari not only opposed the canal project in Parliament but has consistently raised his voice for the rights of Sindh.

On this occasion, PPP’s young leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon hosted a reception in honor of the guests.

In his speech, he said that the people’s bond with the PPP goes beyond votes-it is a relationship of love. He reaffirmed that the struggle for the people’s rights will continue under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The event was attended by various members of the assembly, town chairmen, district and tehsil presidents, and other party officials.