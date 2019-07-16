PPP seeks production order of Zardari for NA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has submitted an application with the secretariat of the National Assembly (NA), seeking production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday.

Former president Asif Zardari, who is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for investigation into the money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

However, the production order could not be issued till the last reports came in, and it is being anticipated that the PPP would stage a strong protest over the matter during a session of the NA today.

Yesterday, PPP members forgot to file the application as all the focus of the party, in the recent days, has been towards de-seating of the chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani.

The session called on the demand of the opposition in the NA will be held today.

Sources said that the PPP workers kept handling over the responsibility of the production order for Zardari to attend the NA session on each other when they realized to have forgotten to submit the application.

According to PPP sources, the acting chief of the PPP in the NA, Shazia Marri was responsible to submit the application.