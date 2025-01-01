PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senator Taj Haider, a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Karachi, passed away on Tuesday. According to the family, Haider had been under treatment a local hospital for the last few days. He was re-elected to the Senate of Pakistan for a six-year tenure, from March 2021 to March 2027.

Haider, born 9 March 1942, was a left-wing politician, nationalist, playwright, mathematician, versatile scholar and Marxist intellectual. He was one of the founding members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and had been the general-secretary of the PPP since 2010.

A mathematician and scientist by profession, Haider provided a vital leadership in the formative years of Pakistan’s atomic bomb projects in the 1970s. He is also noted for his writing of political plays for the Pakistan Television (PTV) from 1979 to 1985.