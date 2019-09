PPP Sindh lawmaker Ghulam Shah Gilani dies in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Member Sindh Assembly Pir Syed Ghulam Shah Jillani passed away in Karachi after a long illness, on late Thursday night.

Provincial lawmaker was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. Pir Syed Ghulam Shah Jillani was elected as an MPA (member provincial assembly) from PS-86-Dadu for the fourth time on Pakistan People s party ticket in 2018 general elections.

Pir Syed Ghulam Shah Jillani was Sajjada Nasheen of Lahoot Lamakan shrine. His funeral prayers will be offered at his ancestral village Naig Sharif today (Friday).