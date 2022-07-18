PPP stands with allies, says Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon while briefing the media after the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan People’s Party has said that Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to stand with all its allies parties in the current political situation and PPP will also attend coalition partners meeting to be held today in Lahore.

He vowed that Pakistan People’s Party will not leave alone its allies in difficult times and we will sit together and decisions would be taken with consensus. He added that it was decided in the Central Executive Committee meeting that further constitutional amendments and electoral reforms would also be made and the current parliament will complete its term. Sharjeel Memon said that the Election Commission of Pakistan remained neutral during the by-elections of Punjab while Imran Khan tried to make the Election Commission controversial during his election campaign for that he must apologize to the Election Commission of Pakistan over his such behavior.

He added that despite the PTI victory in Punjab bye election, Imran Khan has lose it morally. He further said that Imran Khan created false narrative because he is a liar and only makes false statements. He should make an apology to the nation over his lies and also apologize with Mr X and Y over baseless allegations. While replying to a question, Sindh Minister said that Shehbaz Sharif is incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan who has constitutionally and legally majority in the national assembly.

Imran Khan should come in the assembly and prove his majority. Mr Memon while terming Imran Khan as “Mr Liar” said that he (Imran) had not enjoyed majority in the assembly which he himself admitted in his interview yesterday and added he used to take support from others for passing the budget and other important bills from national assembly. He added that Imran Khan’s three and a half years rule was illegitimate and illegal and it was imposed on the nation by deception. While replying a question, Mr Memon said that If the umpire had not remained neutral in the by-elections of Punjab, then Imran Khan would not have won even a single seat. He said that Pakistan People’s Party have not fielded it’s candidates as it supported its allies in the bye elections.

Sharjeel Memon added that people of Punjab province considered Pakistan People’s Party is a better option because the PPP is the only party in the country, which has talked about the reconciliation among the parties and never waged war against the state institutions . Pakistan Peoples Party is the only political party which has strengthened the country and given 1973’s constitution . Pakistan Peoples Party had given democracy to the country. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always struggled that establishment should remain neutral and not indulge into the affairs of the country . ‘ We believe that establishment is neutral, ‘ he added. Sharjeel termed Imran Khan as insane person and advised nation not rely on his fake promises.

He added that there has always been a contradiction in the words and actions of Imran Khan and he only spoke lies and cheated people since his entry into politics till today.Another reply to a question, Sharjeel Memon alleged that Mr Liar was responsible for the current inflation in the country as he made agreement with the IMF on hard terms and conditions which he later failed to fulfill it. These were not a personal or individual agreements made by Imran Khan but these were agreements with the state . The present coalition government had to abide the the IMF terms. Memon added that current coalition government took unpopular decisions to steer country out of economic crises.

Related