PPP strongly condemned statement of Sharif on Mumbai attacks: Sherry

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday demanded from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) former president Nawaz Sharif to either issue immediate explanation or take his statement back.

Addressing in Karachi PPP opposition leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said that Nawaz Shairf statement on Mumbai attack infect sharif back Modi stance.

She further added that PPP strongly condemned the statement of Nawaz Sharif and declared him as traitor.

Rehman warned that such reckless statements inflict damage on Pakistan’s narrative while apprising at the same time that country has tendered unrivaled sacrifices in war on terror.

