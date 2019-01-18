PPP summons key party meeting to discuss country’s political situation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has summoned a high level meeting of the party leaders) at Bilawal House, to discuss the country’s political situation on Friday (today).

According to local media reports, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will chaired the meeting.

The meeting will also expected to discuss to change the chairman of the senate and senior leadership of the party will attend the important meeting of the PPP.

“The matters related to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report of fake bank accounts case, will also come under discussion,” party sources said.

The meeting is expected to take important decisions including an alliance of the opposition political parties.

Party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari recently met Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the Parliament House and after the meeting had announced that the opposition parties have joined hands to take a joint stance against the government.

The federal cabinet on Thursday decided to remove the names of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from the exit control list (ECL), in the light of a judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.