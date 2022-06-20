PPP to continue struggle against poverty, hunger

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday pledged that by adhering to the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he would continue struggle to eradicate poverty, hunger and unemployment from the country as well as ensuring socio-economic justice by strengthening parliament and democracy.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman paid a glowing tribute to the first elected Prime Minister of the Islamic world, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 69th birth anniversary, being observed on June 21.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the name of a way of thinking and a path that guarantees liberation of the people from deprivation and promises an egalitarian and progressive society to future generations. “It is the victory of the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that the democratic forces in the country today are united and determined to take the country out of the difficulties it is facing,” he pointed out.

Bilawal said that due to her insurmountable services, struggle and selfless love for the people of the nation, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will live forever in history. “The principles of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will always be a beacon for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, all is set to celebrate 69th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto across the country on Tuesday in a befitting manner. Rich tributes will be paid to her meritorious services rendered for the people, democracy and the country.

The central ceremony will be held in Larkana instead of Garhi Khuda Bux in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public gathering at Municipal Stadium. Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro visited the venue on Monday along with party activists, officials and saw the arrangements so far made.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar said that preparations and arrangements for the Jalsa have been finalized and a big stage has also been set up at the stadium where chairs have also been arranged for the people. He said that thousands of people from Larkana will pay their respects to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and a birthday cake will be cut by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He further said that Imran Khan is a worried politician and he does not even know what he has to do. He said that Imran Khan, whom he wanted to talk to, has received a clearcut response and a message that no evidence of foreign conspiracy was found against him, after which he is advised that he should come to the National Assembly, play the role of opposition and stop spreading his misogyny.

Khuhro said that the general elections would take place on time. He said Khan will remain alone in the political arena as key people of his team are watching here and there. He said that the people have also rejected Imran Khan’s protest call because now the people know that Imran Khan is responsible for the destruction of the property and economy due to which there is a severe inflation hurricane in the country today and the country has to face an economic crisis.

