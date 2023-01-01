PPP to protect Pak’s true social values: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only his party can end the politics of hatred and division from the country, and bring social justice to all the backward sections, including the minorities.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, in his message on the National Minorities Day, has further said that the protection of the rights of minorities is also the observance of the Constitution. “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his historic speech of August 11, 1947 that all citizens will have equal rights and religious freedom in the new state established under his leadership,” he reminded.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP has always taken a fair and practical approach regarding the protection of the rights and interests of minorities, and the 1973 Constitution is a clear example, which guarantees equal rights to all minorities. He recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had taken several revolutionary measures during her tenure as the Prime Minister to solve the problems of minorities and for their progress and welfare, including the establishment of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. He also paid tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari for deciding to celebrate August 11 as the National Minorities Day and said that taking everyone into confidence and moving forward together is the vision of President Zardari.

Chairman PPP said that his party is the only party in the country, which has given tickets and elected its non-Muslim workers to the general seats of the national and provincial assemblies besides giving them representation in the Senate, adding that compared to other parties, PPP also gave the largest representation to the minority community in the cabinet of its governments. “Legislative and practical steps taken by PPP governments regarding the rights and progress of non-Muslim citizens are unprecedented,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to all the minorities of the country for contributing much more than their number in nation-building and progress of the country, adding that Pakistan’s majority and minority communities have been living with brotherly ties for centuries, and now no one can be allowed to tear apart the social fabric.