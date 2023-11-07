PPP to secure representation in country

F.P. Report

HUB: Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s spokesman for Balochistan, prominent tribal and political leader and People’s Party Hub district president Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has said that the future of Pakistan is related to the People’s Party and for political and economic stability in the country in the future. Upcoming general elections are important for the nation.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lasbela while meeting with tribal elders; Press Club Bela and addressing the offices and workers of Pakistan People’s Party.

He said that the party will win with a huge majority from Hub and Lasbela district. He said that Pakistan People’s Party has always taken care of its poor people and we welcome those who join the People’s Party and their decision is in the wider interest of the country and the province. Only the People’s Party can solve the country’s problems better.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the People’s Party is the party of the poor people and we have always worked to solve the problems of the common people from the platform of the party, that is the reason why people trust us. They are joining the People’s Party one by one and soon more important political and tribal figures will join the party under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri further said that Pakistan People’s Party will win the upcoming elections with huge majority and the workers should start preparing for the elections and deliver the party’s manifesto and message from house to house.

During his visit to Lasbela, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri reached Ronjho House to condole the death of the father and brother of Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan Vice President Nasrullah Ronjho and offered Fatiha. On this occasion, the two leaders discussed the political and social situation of Balochistan. Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Nasrullah Ronjho is our elder brother and the assents of the party and has come with the message of former President Asif Ali Zardari. PPP leader Muhammad Jan Marri, Abdul Razzaq Lasi and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri visited the National Press Club Bela. President Press Club Abdul Rahim Ronjho and other journalist community welcomed Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and appreciated his services for Bela. On this occasion, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that our aim is only to serve the people and to solve their problems.

He also said that for the last four decades the people of Hub and Lasbela were deprived of basic facilities for which we are making efforts with our resources and for this purpose we will use all possible resources from the platform of Pakistan People’s Party.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri further said that the victory of Pakistan People’s Party is certain in the upcoming elections and By succeeding under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan, especially Balochistan, will take a new path of long-term development and prosperity.