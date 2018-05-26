PPP will not allow anyone to divide Sindh on ethnic basis, says Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not allow anyone to divide the Sindh province on ethnic basis.

Memon said this while speaking to media after appearance in accountability court in a corruption on Saturday. He is facing a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at excessive rates by using his power. Memon said that they will not let a new province to be formed in Sindh.

He criticized those politicians who were chanting slogans of new province on ethnic basis and doing politics on the issue for political benefits and adding that people of Sindh will not accept the decision in any manner.

Regarding the slapping incident of PTI’s Naeemul Haque, Memon said that it is very disappointing that Imran Khan praising the shameful act of Naeemul Haque for slapping Daniyal Aziz.

Earlier, Memon and other suspects appeared before the court. The judge asked him about the facilities in jail. The judge commended him in reply and adjourned the hearing till May 31 while directing to produce the significant witness Zeenat Jahan in court.

