PPP’s Bilawal to take oath as foreign minister on Wednesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as the foreign minister day after tomorrow (Wednesday, April 27, 2022), on Monday.

Quoting its sources, the channel reported that Bilawal was presently in Karachi and all matters were settled as far as his oath-taking was concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had a day before yesterday (Saturday) confirmed that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take oath as foreign minister (FM) in a day or two.

Talking to media men in London, he said all that all matters had been sorted out in this regard, and that the PPP chairman had left for Pakistan after meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was learnt that the consultation regarding Bilawal’s oath as minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet had been done and the decision had been conditionally attached with the provision of ministries to ANP and Mohsin Dawar.