PPP’s Chandio loses temper in Senate meeting over ‘baby’ remarks for Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Moula Bux Chandio, lost his temper in the Senate meeting today when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed called the party‘s chairman Bilawal Bhutto a ‘baby’.

During the Senate meeting, Moula Bux Chandio called Senator Faisal Javed a “baby”, to which he replied that “Bilawal is the real baby”. The PPP leader lost his temper and asserted, “We will throw you out if you call our chairman a baby”.

PPP Secretary Information gave angry remarks saying, “You all are not equal to even Bilawal’s shoes. We will fight if you say anything against him.”

He said that the institutions and political leadership should be respected in the country. He added that those who contributed towards Pakistan are getting banned from generation to generation. “The purpose of the incumbent government is not to work but to spread chaos”, he added.

He criticized the government senators and said, “Why do they bring such members when the House is running smoothly?” I see Shibli Faraz dancing on the tunes of Murad Saeed.”

Moula Bux Chandio pointed to Murad Saeed, saying that he is the second Fawad Chaudhry born in their government. “They mock us when we deliver a speech”, he said adding that nothing gets inside the head of the government.