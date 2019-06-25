PPP’s Faryal Talpur reaches Sindh Assembly

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh, Faryal Talpur has reached Sindh Assembly following the release of her production orders, on Tuesday.

According to report, Faryal Talpur was welcomed by Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other members upon her arrival at the assembly building.

Talpur said PPP cannot be frightened by arrests and adding that we regard arrests as honour.

It may be noted that the MPA was shifted to Karachi from Islamabad in the context of the ongoing Fake Bank Accounts probe.

Detained sister of the former president of Pakistan Asif Zardari, was arrested from Islamabad’s Zardari House on June 14 in the ongoing investigation by the country’s premier anti-graft watchdog.

Talpur would remain in Karachi till the commencement of Sindh Assembly session which had issued the production orders of the PPP leader earlier on June 17.

She would be held inside her house in the city which will be declared a sub-jail till the investigations regarding the alleged corruption are underway.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials of Rawalpindi shifted the accused to Karachi by-air earlier on Monday amid tight security to avoid any unforeseen situation.